Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 3,443 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,310,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,040,000 after acquiring an additional 182,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 191,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $148.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $151.22. The company has a market capitalization of $231.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,354.12. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

