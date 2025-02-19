Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.