Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 51.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.46.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CNP opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.63%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.