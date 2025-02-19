Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Price

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $365.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $300.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $241.29 and a 52-week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total transaction of $1,799,916.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,987,930.96. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $199,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,512,553.59. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,170,209,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,105,000 after purchasing an additional 716,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,469,000 after purchasing an additional 632,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,937,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,655,000 after buying an additional 601,834 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.