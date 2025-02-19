Barclays Cuts Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target to $53.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBR. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

NYSE NBR opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $442.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $105.96.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($4.81). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 60.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,483 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

