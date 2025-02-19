Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lowered its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

NYSE PAAS opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

