Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLMN. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.32. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $12.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $221,129.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,966.98. The trade was a 26.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 231.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 765.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

