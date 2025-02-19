Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 1,503 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,508 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 290,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 370,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,480,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $103.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $833.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $2,663,098.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,814,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,825,769.20. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $166,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 460,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,956,404.35. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,177 shares of company stock worth $16,403,728 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.87.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

