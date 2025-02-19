Bfsg LLC Acquires 31,007 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 202.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,007 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511,474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275,290 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670,574 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,217,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,885,000 after acquiring an additional 567,858 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $24.26.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.