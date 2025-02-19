Bfsg LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,689 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.81 per share, with a total value of $499,997.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at $716,577.05. The trade was a 230.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $103.73 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.05. The company has a market cap of $833.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.87.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

