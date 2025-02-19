Bfsg LLC Sells 324 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Edison International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 523,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Edison International by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Edison International by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,695,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,335,000 after acquiring an additional 276,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average of $78.30. Edison International has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.07%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

