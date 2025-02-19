BigCommerce (BIGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BigCommerce stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.74 million, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

BIGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lowered shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

