Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Blackstone by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 6,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,951,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2,185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 18,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $2,102,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $166.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.03. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.82 and a 12 month high of $200.96.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Blackstone from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $192.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

