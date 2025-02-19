Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363,977 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,159,000 after buying an additional 7,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after buying an additional 4,513,862 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after buying an additional 3,736,231 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,131,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,050 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHF stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

