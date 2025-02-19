BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 517.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.57. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

