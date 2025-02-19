BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Holdings Decreased by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,984 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 100,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.