Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 134.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,121 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Boot Barn worth $43,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,150,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $1,544,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 653.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $3,343,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $46,699,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $965,456.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,282.26. The trade was a 61.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $137.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.10. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.96.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target (up from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.58.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

