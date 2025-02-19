Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

TSE BPF.UN opened at C$17.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$379.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.56. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$15.31 and a 1-year high of C$18.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

