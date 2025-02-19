C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $2.10 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $1,035.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $934.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $812.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.57, for a total transaction of $691,555.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,322.87. This represents a 15.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

