C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Takes $1.15 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day moving average is $100.85. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $83.97 and a 12 month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. Bank of America dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

