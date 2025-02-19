Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.19 and last traded at $46.81. Approximately 1,093,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,451,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.92.

Cameco Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

