Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Shares Up 37.5% – Should You Buy?

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 37.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 133,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 54,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Canstar Resources Stock Up 25.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.55.

About Canstar Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.