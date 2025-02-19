Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Neutral

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $57.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SUPN stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.90. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $27,734.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,103.38. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.