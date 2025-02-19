Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Neutral

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $57.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.
SUPN stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.90. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28.
In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $27,734.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,103.38. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.
