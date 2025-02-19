Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $203.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $208.63.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.31.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

