Carclo (LON:CAR) Shares Down 11.2% – What’s Next?

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20.60 ($0.26). 843,522 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 316% from the average session volume of 202,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.20 ($0.29).

Carclo Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23. The stock has a market cap of £15.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Carclo (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carclo had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. Analysts forecast that Carclo plc will post 4.4999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

