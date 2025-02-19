Carclo (LON:CAR) Trading Down 11.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) traded down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20.60 ($0.26). 843,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 316% from the average session volume of 202,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.20 ($0.29).

Carclo Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.07.

Carclo (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carclo had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carclo plc will post 4.4999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

