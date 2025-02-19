Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $62,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

NYSE OMC opened at $83.34 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

