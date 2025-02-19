Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.
Chicago Rivet & Machine has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 0.3 %
Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $22.27.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.
