CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $12.36 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 69,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 45,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $6,791,852.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 175,718 shares in the company, valued at $26,359,457.18. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $346,234.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,329.15. This represents a 34.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $148.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.15 and a 200-day moving average of $134.03. 3M has a 12-month low of $75.40 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

