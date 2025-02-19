CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $12.69 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $275,960.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,299,384.19. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,563 shares of company stock worth $4,388,966 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $362.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.31. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $270.50 and a 12-month high of $422.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Melius lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

