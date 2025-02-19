CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,635 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at $10,869,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SAP by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 1,496.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $292.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.31. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $293.70. The firm has a market cap of $359.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.23.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

