ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years.

EMO opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.04. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $51.87.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $123,792.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,873.87. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

