CMO Group (LON:CMO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 772667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.05).
CMO Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.37.
CMO Group Company Profile
Drainage Superstore was the second organic addition to the Group, making its first commercial sale in 2014 followed by a third organic addition, Insulation Superstore in 2015.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CMO Group
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for CMO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.