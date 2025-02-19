CMO Group (LON:CMO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 772667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.05).

CMO Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Get CMO Group alerts:

CMO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMO was founded in 2008 as Construction Materials Online by four individuals with a traditional merchants background who spotted an opportunity to disrupt what remains a predominantly offline sector by launching a dedicated online roofing merchant. Roofing Superstore made its first commercial sale in 2009.

Drainage Superstore was the second organic addition to the Group, making its first commercial sale in 2014 followed by a third organic addition, Insulation Superstore in 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.