Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Stake Cut by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 79.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 689,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 304,780 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 256.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 111,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 13,998 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after buying an additional 57,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at $419,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth B. Davis sold 8,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $145,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,313.44. This trade represents a 7.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,660 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CRK opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.48. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

