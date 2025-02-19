Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Michelangelo Volpi Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 25,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,579,101.38. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Confluent Stock Performance
Shares of Confluent stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $37.90.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CFLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
