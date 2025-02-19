Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Michelangelo Volpi Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 25,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,579,101.38. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Confluent by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Confluent by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

