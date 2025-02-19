ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Up 6.7% in January

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 642,500 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 602,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNOB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.87. 154,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,248. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.30. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $29.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 13.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNOB. StockNews.com upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 792.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

