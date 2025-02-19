Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.030-5.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $343.0 million-$357.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $345.3 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.260-1.360 EPS.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of CCSI traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 174,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,235. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $540.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.45. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $32.10.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.10). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 25.10% and a negative return on equity of 66.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCSI. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consensus Cloud Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

