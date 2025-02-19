Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.030-5.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $343.0 million-$357.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $345.3 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.260-1.360 EPS.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of CCSI traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 174,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,235. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $540.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.45. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $32.10.
Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.10). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 25.10% and a negative return on equity of 66.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Consensus Cloud Solutions
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.
