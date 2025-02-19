Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1,003.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,261.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,017.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,120.67.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.00, for a total value of $10,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,117,330. This trade represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 36,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.90, for a total transaction of $37,851,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,432. This trade represents a 84.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,190 shares of company stock worth $115,163,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $976.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $151.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $745.55 and a 52 week high of $1,084.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,016.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $975.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.