Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 104.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,969 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 36,079 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $20.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

