Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,952 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $27,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.