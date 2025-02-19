Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Short Interest Update

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Cosan Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CSAN opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Cosan has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSAN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cosan by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cosan by 405.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cosan in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

