Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2025

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 47.06% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

Crescent Capital BDC stock remained flat at $20.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,199. The firm has a market cap of $741.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCAP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Capital BDC

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Read More

Earnings History for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.