Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 47.06% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

Crescent Capital BDC stock remained flat at $20.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,199. The firm has a market cap of $741.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCAP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

