Critical Comparison: FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) and Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT)

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) and Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FIGS and Perfect Moment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get FIGS alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS $545.65 million 1.64 $22.64 million $0.06 87.75 Perfect Moment $24.44 million 0.58 -$8.72 million ($1.30) -0.68

FIGS has higher revenue and earnings than Perfect Moment. Perfect Moment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FIGS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 2 3 1 0 1.83 Perfect Moment 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FIGS and Perfect Moment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

FIGS currently has a consensus target price of $5.35, indicating a potential upside of 1.61%. Perfect Moment has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 581.82%. Given Perfect Moment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perfect Moment is more favorable than FIGS.

Profitability

This table compares FIGS and Perfect Moment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS 1.97% 2.76% 2.11% Perfect Moment -67.38% -384.48% -126.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of FIGS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Perfect Moment shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of FIGS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FIGS beats Perfect Moment on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FIGS

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies. The company markets and sells its products to healthcare professionals through its direct-to-consumer digital platform comprising website, mobile app, and B2B business, as well as retail store. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. FIGS, Inc.

About Perfect Moment

(Get Free Report)

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships. Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.