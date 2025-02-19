Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Crocs worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 11,200.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Crocs by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 109.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

Crocs Stock Down 1.0 %

CROX stock opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $88.25 and a one year high of $165.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.97.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

