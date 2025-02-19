Csenge Advisory Group Has $512,000 Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 107.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 395.8% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 292.7% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 602,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,599,000 after buying an additional 449,088 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Arista Networks by 475.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 78,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 61,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $133.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day moving average of $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $139.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $159,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,752.64. This represents a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $8,663,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,171.04. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 337,320 shares of company stock worth $37,946,706. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

