D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $10.64 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,154 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $270.70 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $187.05 and a 52-week high of $271.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.61 and its 200-day moving average is $244.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

