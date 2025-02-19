D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,173 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $16,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $3,038,795.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,150,414.23. This represents a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,547 shares of company stock valued at $17,625,128. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.5 %

PCAR stock opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.