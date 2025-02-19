D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,173 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $16,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.95.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $3,038,795.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,150,414.23. This represents a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,547 shares of company stock valued at $17,625,128. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Stock Up 0.5 %
PCAR stock opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 15.17%.
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
