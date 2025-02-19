DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stake Cut by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,097 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of DoorDash worth $59,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in DoorDash by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $261,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,233,117.60. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 5,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $970,906.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,921,802.88. This represents a 4.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 817,544 shares of company stock worth $143,328,536 in the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on DoorDash from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.45.

DoorDash stock opened at $211.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.05 billion, a PE ratio of -471.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $215.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.55.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

