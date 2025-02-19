Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,559 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.16% of Dycom Industries worth $109,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DY. CWM LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Dycom Industries by 19.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY opened at $174.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.54. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $207.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DY shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Jennifer M. Fritzsche sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $74,437.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,005.03. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $507,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,437.64. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

