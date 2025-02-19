Empower Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,119,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,205,000 after purchasing an additional 173,034 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,887,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BSX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a PE ratio of 84.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.61. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $65.33 and a one year high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,845.33. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,306.06. The trade was a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,527 shares of company stock valued at $8,801,626. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

